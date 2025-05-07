New Jersey

Cape May County Zoo welcomes Diego, a 6-year-old Black Howler Monkey

Cape May County Zoo

New Jersey's Cape May County Park and Zoo has a new resident, and he is ready to make some noise — literally.

Meet Diego, a 6-year-old male Black Howler Monkey, who recently arrived from a zoo in Ohio.

According to the zoo, Black Howler Monkeys are endemic to the rainforests of South America. They are born with gold fur, which turns black when a male reaches around 2 years of age. Females retain the golden color.

Howler Monkeys are known for being loud with their territorial "howl" that can be heard miles away.

Cape May County Zoo
Cape May County Zoo

Diego will now be a companion for Cape May County Zoo's resident female Howler Monkey, AJ.

For more information about the zoo's hours and how to get tickets to see all the animals, visit www.cmczoo.com.

