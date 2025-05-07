Cape May County Zoo welcomes Diego, a 6-year-old Black Howler Monkey

New Jersey's Cape May County Park and Zoo has a new resident, and he is ready to make some noise — literally.

Meet Diego, a 6-year-old male Black Howler Monkey, who recently arrived from a zoo in Ohio.

According to the zoo, Black Howler Monkeys are endemic to the rainforests of South America. They are born with gold fur, which turns black when a male reaches around 2 years of age. Females retain the golden color.

Howler Monkeys are known for being loud with their territorial "howl" that can be heard miles away.

Diego will now be a companion for Cape May County Zoo's resident female Howler Monkey, AJ.

For more information about the zoo's hours and how to get tickets to see all the animals, visit www.cmczoo.com.