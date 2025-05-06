‘He will be missed': Cape May County Zoo's beloved black bear Cody passes away

The Cape May County Park and Zoo announced the passing of Cody, an American Black Bear who had resided at the zoo since 2005.

Officials said the zoo's veterinarian staff humanely euthanized Cody following a decline in health due to his advanced age.

"At 20 years old, Cody lived a long and full life at the Zoo, and he will be missed," officials wrote in a statement.

Officials said that Cody was one of the staff favorites. He had a laid-back personality and a handsome appearance.

Cody loved peanut butter snacks, swimming in his pool, and napping in the shade.

"No matter what kind of day a keeper had, he always put a smile on their face," officials shared. "He was enthusiastic when training and always cooperated to shift, even when he was intent on following his keepers wherever they went. The keepers will fondly remember high-fives with him and will keep those memories in their hearts."