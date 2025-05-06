New Jersey

‘He will be missed': Cape May County Zoo's beloved black bear Cody passes away

American Black Bear Cody passed away at Cape May County Zoo; he was 20 years old

By Cherise Lynch

The Cape May County Park and Zoo announced the passing of Cody, an American Black Bear who had resided at the zoo since 2005.

Officials said the zoo's veterinarian staff humanely euthanized Cody following a decline in health due to his advanced age.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"At 20 years old, Cody lived a long and full life at the Zoo, and he will be missed," officials wrote in a statement.

Officials said that Cody was one of the staff favorites. He had a laid-back personality and a handsome appearance.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Cody loved peanut butter snacks, swimming in his pool, and napping in the shade.

"No matter what kind of day a keeper had, he always put a smile on their face," officials shared. "He was enthusiastic when training and always cooperated to shift, even when he was intent on following his keepers wherever they went. The keepers will fondly remember high-fives with him and will keep those memories in their hearts."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycritter cornerCape May County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us