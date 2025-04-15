Furry new faces: Cape May County Zoo welcomes bobcat siblings

Cape May County Zoo just got a whole lot cuter -- two young bobcats have been welcomed into its animal family.

Born in June 2024 in Arizona, the siblings, a brother and sister, arrived in March and have fully settled into the former bobcat exhibit in the zoo's Small Mammals sections.

The zoo said visitors can admire these furry new faces daily during the zoo's hours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"Bobcats are a medium-sized cat that can be found in a variety of habitats in North America. They are nocturnal and elusive, so they aren’t often seen by humans. They get their common name from their short, “bobbed” tail," the zoo shared in a social media post.

Visit www.cmczoo.com for more information.