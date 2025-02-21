Severely burned horses begin healing journey after deadly stable fire in Philly

After a devastating stable fire that claimed the lives of two horses in Southwest Philadelphia, a group of surviving horses are now on the road to recovery.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, around 7:30 a.m., a fire tore through a horse stable located along the 5800 block of Lindberg Ave. Fire officials shared that it took crews less than 30 minutes to place the flames under control.

Sarah Barnett from ACCT Philly, who spoke to NBC10's Yukare Nakayama at the scene, shared that two horses died in the fire.

Barnett also shared that the flames burned through "pop-up stables" that were not registered with the city.

Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team stepped in to rescue 12 surviving horses from the property after the fire.

The animal rescue group shared images of some of the rescue operations. The photos showed horses with hair singed and left charred by the flames.

Of the 12 rescued animals, officials with the PSPCA said that three horses needed to be sent to a special center for critical injuries.

PSPCA provided an update on Friday, Feb. 21, and shared that all of the horses are being monitored for the effects of smoke inhalation, but at this time, they are not showing any signs of damage. Due to their body conditions during the rescue, the horses have also been put on refeeding plans to gain weight.

A pig and a goat were also at the scene of the fire and have been recused by ACCT Philly, officials shared.

Fire officials have not yet detailed just what might have caused the fire.

The PSPCA is asking anyone who may have ownership of the horses in question or knows who may own the horses to contact the PSPCA’s Animal Cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.

The SPCA is also accepting donations toward the rescue and care of these 12 horses, visit https://www.pspca.org/stablefire for more information.