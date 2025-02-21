Southwest Philadelphia

Severely burned horses begin healing journey after deadly stable fire in Philly

On Thursday, Feb. 20, around 7:30 a.m., a fire tore through a horse stable located along the 5800 block of Lindberg Ave

By Cherise Lynch and Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a devastating stable fire that claimed the lives of two horses in Southwest Philadelphia, a group of surviving horses are now on the road to recovery.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, around 7:30 a.m., a fire tore through a horse stable located along the 5800 block of Lindberg Ave. Fire officials shared that it took crews less than 30 minutes to place the flames under control.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Sarah Barnett from ACCT Philly, who spoke to NBC10's Yukare Nakayama at the scene, shared that two horses died in the fire.

Barnett also shared that the flames burned through "pop-up stables" that were not registered with the city.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team stepped in to rescue 12 surviving horses from the property after the fire.

The animal rescue group shared images of some of the rescue operations. The photos showed horses with hair singed and left charred by the flames.

An image the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shared following a fire at stables in Southwest Philadelphia that left two horses dead.
PSCPA
PSCPA
An image the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shared following a fire at stables in Southwest Philadelphia that left two horses dead.

Of the 12 rescued animals, officials with the PSPCA said that three horses needed to be sent to a special center for critical injuries.

Critter Corner

Stories about animals.

Adventure Aquarium Feb 20

Adventure Aquarium welcomes penguin chick Super Bowl Sunday, names him Saquon

Animals and Wildlife Feb 20

Why is axolotl Mexico's most beloved amphibian? Endangerment, Minecraft, more

PSPCA provided an update on Friday, Feb. 21, and shared that all of the horses are being monitored for the effects of smoke inhalation, but at this time, they are not showing any signs of damage. Due to their body conditions during the rescue, the horses have also been put on refeeding plans to gain weight.

A pig and a goat were also at the scene of the fire and have been recused by ACCT Philly, officials shared.

Fire officials have not yet detailed just what might have caused the fire.

The PSPCA is asking anyone who may have ownership of the horses in question or knows who may own the horses to contact the PSPCA’s Animal Cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org.

The SPCA is also accepting donations toward the rescue and care of these 12 horses, visit https://www.pspca.org/stablefire for more information.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Philadelphiacritter corner
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us