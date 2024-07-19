Saving Squishy: Worker saves kitten from being crushed inside recycling truck

A kitten was saved from being crushed inside a recycling truck in New Jersey, according to the Rise Again Animal Rescue.

Worker Mark Motta saw the kitten covered in oil inside his waste compactor while on his normal route with the Regional Recycling Program in Burlington County, officials said.

Thankfully, he was able to jump into action and grabbed her before she got hurt inside the truck's compactor blades.

The kitten was named Squishy and was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment before going into a foster home.

Squishy is recovering well and got to meet Motta officially on Thursday who was all smiles.

If you would like to donate to help with Squishy's care, click here.