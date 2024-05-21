Another black bear sighting in Bucks County, the second one this month

Another black bear has been spotted roaming in a Bucks County town for the second time this month.

On Monday, the Solebury Township Police Department said they received a report of a large black bear roaming the area of Aquetong and Upper Mountain Roads.

Police are asking neighbors if they see the bear to maintain a safe distance from it and do no approach.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Additionally, police said residents should secure their garbage, bird feeders and any food that may attract bears. Do not make attempts to feed the bear.

Anyone who happens to come in contact with a bear should remain calm, make noise and slowly back away, according to police.

This bear sighting comes just a few weeks after Upper Makefield Township Police said an officer spotted a black bear in the area of Street Road between Lurgan Road and Windy Hollow Road.