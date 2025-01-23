Officials say black bear that attacked man in Jim Thorpe had rabies

The Pennsylvania Game Commission confirmed that the black bear that attacked a man over the weekend in Jim Thorpe tested positive for rabies.

The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 19, as Jim Thrope resident Andrew Neirer was walking to the store on a trail near his house.

While Neirer was in the middle of the path, he spotted the bear. He told WBRE-TV, an NBC affiliate, that he tried to walk away, but the bear came towards him. A neighbor -- who saw the attack -- sprung into action, grabbed a gun, and shot and killed the bear.

A spokesperson for the Game Commission said black bears, under normal circumstances, are not aggressive toward people. While rabies in bears is rare, and a case emerging in a given area is usually isolated, rabies poses a risk to all mammals.

Neirer shared that he was doing okay after the attack and believed the animal was just looking for food.

Officials said anyone who observes wildlife acting abnormally should report it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD.