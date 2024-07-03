A New Jersey woman faces multiple charges after authorities said they found several dead animals inside a freezer and dozens more living in "inhumane conditions" at her home.

On Monday, police said Galloway Township Police Department Humane Law Enforcement Officers executed a search warrant of a home located on the 300 block of Cresson Ave.

According to police, the warrant stemmed form an ongoing investigation after police received reports of numerous animals living in inhumane conditions.

Upon execution of the search warrant, police said officers rescued seven dogs and 29 cats. Officers also found two dead adult dogs, one dead cat and four dead kittens all inside a freezer of the home.

The resident of the home - Nancy Santos 57 of Galloway - was placed in custody and charged with 43 counts of animal neglect, according to police.

Police said Santos is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a future court date.

In a statement, the Galloway Township Police Department thanked Kimmy’s Safe Haven Rescue, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, and A-Academy Animal Control for helping relocate the rescued animals.

“The Galloway Township Police Department remains committed to investigating any report of animal cruelty in our community”, said Chief Richard D. Barber. “To honor this commitment, we recently trained two additional officers to serve in our HLEO Unit.”

If you would like to report a crime tip regarding animal neglect, you can do so by contacting the Galloway Township Police Department at 609-652-3705.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County by visiting www.crimestoppersatlantic.com, call 609-652-1234 or anonymously text your tip to 274637(CRIMES).