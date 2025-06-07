A new bill aims to keep people safe around pets in Philadelphia.

More specifically, the bill targets owners who bring their dogs to areas designated as animal-free zones in the city.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Under the bill, signs would be posted in certain public parks and playgrounds, warning that anyone bringing a dog into one of the animal-free zones would face a $2,000 fine.

However, service animals would be exempt.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Councilman Jeffrey Young is behind the bill. For him, it’s about keeping families safe while at some of the city’s playgrounds, athletic fields, and recreation centers.

“There have been a lot of animals that are just off leashes or defecating on our playgrounds, and that causes serious health issues and health concerns for our children," said Young.

Not all city parks would have these signs at the entrance. Young couldn’t say yet how many would be affected if the new bill with hefty fines were to go into law. NBC10 was told the final vote will happen next week.

NBC10 caught up with Jake Panik and his dogs in Roxborough. He certainly has questions about the legislation.

“I don’t know if it’s fair to necessarily put a blanket statement, no dogs here, otherwise you get fined when it is a public park, after all," said Panik. "And what about the fine being up to $2,000? I mean, I would want to know why $2,000.”

Pay attention or pay up, that could be the new warning for dog owners.