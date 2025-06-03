Editor's note: The content of this article may be disturbing to some readers.

A Pennsylvania man is facing animal abuse charges after officials said he used scissors to amputate a dog’s injured leg.

Officials with Pennsylvania SPCA shared that they partnered with Lancaster County Detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police to execute an arrest warrant Monday, June 2, 2025, for Stephen Stoltzfus of Kirkwood.

Stoltzfus has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty, including felony and misdemeanor level charges related to the abuse of a dog at his residence, according to officials.

The Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team had initiated an investigation after officials said they received a complaint regarding a dog that had sustained injuries from farm equipment at a residence on the 800 block of Pumping Station Road in Kirkwood.

Officials said that according to the complainant, the owner had sought pain medication for the severely injured animal but refused to provide any veterinary care. Instead, the individual reportedly amputated the remainder of the dog's damaged leg himself using scissors.

When officers responded to the property on May 9, 2025, officials said they discovered a Labradoodle-type dog with blood-stained fur. The animal, identified as Kimber, was missing a portion of her hind leg, with exposed bone visible.

Officials said Kimber was immediately transported to the PSPCA's Main Line Animal Rescue Site for emergency medical treatment.

Stoltzfus faces felony charges for knowingly and intentionally inflicting torture upon Kimber by severing the remainder of her left hind leg with scissors, causing severe and prolonged suffering following the initial farm equipment injury, according to officials. He is additionally charged at the felony level for failing to provide necessary veterinary care, resulting in serious bodily injury.

After an examination, officials said it revealed that Kimber suffered severe anemia and mild thrombocytopenia consistent with acute blood loss, along with flea and tick infestations. Kimber was found in a malodorous condition with significant blood matting upon arrival at the organization’s Main Line Animal Rescue shelter hospital.

Stoltzfus also faces a misdemeanor charge for knowingly or recklessly ill-treating the animal, creating risk of serious bodily injury or death, officials shared.

"Kimber endured unimaginable suffering that no animal should ever experience," stated Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. "To deny a critically injured animal veterinary care and then perform an amputation with scissors represents a complete abandonment of basic compassion and responsibility."

"The failure to provide appropriate medical care following a traumatic injury demonstrates a fundamental disregard for the animal in question,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Animal Law Enforcement and Shelter Services at the Pennsylvania SPCA. "Beyond the physical amputation, Kimber endured days of pain while in a life-threatening condition. We are committed to ensuring full prosecution under the applicable law while supporting the animal's recovery."

Officials said the Judge has ordered all remaining dogs on Stoltzfus' property to enter into protective custody under the care of the Pennsylvania SPCA as a condition of his bail.

The Pennsylvania SPCA encourages anyone with information regarding this case or other incidents of animal cruelty to contact the organization's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Anonymous tips are accepted.