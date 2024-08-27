Adventure Aquarium

Anchor, the beloved great hammerhead shark at New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium, dies

By Cherise Lynch

Adventure Aquarium

A fan favorite at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, has died.

In a social media post, the aquarium said Anchor, the great hammerhead shark, was a tremendous ambassador for his species for 20 years.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

They said he taught all who met him about shark conservation and the hammerhead’s vital role in the health of coastal marine ecosystems.

"Our thoughts are with the animal care and guest experience teams who knew him best, as they’ve lost a close friend," the aquarium said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials did not release how Anchor passed away but asked the public to share their favorite memories of him on their social media channels.

Adventure Aquarium is home to the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast, including Pacific blacktip reef sharks, silky sharks, sandbar sharks, sand tiger sharks, nurse sharks, bamboo sharks and epaulette sharks. 

Critter Corner

Stories about animals.

Philadelphia International Airport 6 hours ago

Philadelphia airport celebrates its brigade of stress-busting therapy dogs

New Jersey Aug 21

Video: Woman climbs over fence, entices tiger at zoo in Bridgeton, NJ

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Adventure AquariumNew JerseyCamdencritter corner
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us