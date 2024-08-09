Pennsylvania

Sighting of alligator swimming off shore of Lake Erie prompts search

It is unclear how the gator ended up in the freshwater lake, but officials suspect it may have been a pet

The search is on for a small alligator in Erie, Pennsylvania, after it was caught on video last weekend swimming just off the shore of Lake Erie.

The first sighting was Sunday, according to the Erie Times-News, and since then animal rescue specialists have been scouring the area. There are reports of possible footprints and other sightings this week.

It is unclear how the gator ended up in the freshwater lake, but officials suspect it may have been a pet.

“We are aware of it,” Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission spokesman Mike Parker said Thursday. “If in the course of other duties one of our officers saw the alligator they could become involved. But we don’t have anyone actively searching.”

Parker said releasing an alligator, a nonnative species, into the wild is a violation of Pennsylvania law. His agency sometimes does investigate how such animals end up being released.

“In many cases, that animal has been released, typically by a pet owner who no longer wanted it, could no longer afford it or is unable to deal with the size,” Parker said.

Trisha Volz with the Erie Reptile Expo said people have been flocking to the area to search for the alligator. She estimated it is about 3 feet (just under 1 meter) in length and will likely find plenty to eat among the lake’s fish.

“I have been searching for him almost daily,” Volz said. “It’s really tough because there’s so many people searching for him.”

