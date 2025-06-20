Alligator, dog rescued from Philadelphia rowhome following eviction

Talk about an unexpected discovery.

Members of ACCT Philly were in for a wild surprise earlier this week when they found an alligator and a husky left behind in a rowhome following an eviction.

According to the animal shelter, on the morning of Wednesday, June 18, 2025, police reported that animals were inside a residence in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The alligator was discovered in a makeshift cage inside the home, while the dog was found roaming around.

Following the rescue, ACCT Philly decided to name the alligator Ferdinand. He will soon be sent to a new home in Florida.

It is unclear if the former owner of the home will face animal cruelty charges. The incident is still under investigation.