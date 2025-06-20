Philadelphia

Alligator, dog rescued from Philadelphia rowhome following eviction

The alligator was discovered in a makeshift cage inside the home, while the dog was found roaming around the home.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Talk about an unexpected discovery.

Members of ACCT Philly were in for a wild surprise earlier this week when they found an alligator and a husky left behind in a rowhome following an eviction.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí.

According to the animal shelter, on the morning of Wednesday, June 18, 2025, police reported that animals were inside a residence in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The alligator was discovered in a makeshift cage inside the home, while the dog was found roaming around.

Following the rescue, ACCT Philly decided to name the alligator Ferdinand. He will soon be sent to a new home in Florida.

It is unclear if the former owner of the home will face animal cruelty charges. The incident is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacritter cornerACCT Philly
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us