Adventure Aquarium reveals name for new giant Pacific octopus

By Cherise Lynch

Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey has welcomed a new male giant Pacific octopus to their tanks and the public got the chance to name him.

After days, the vote is in and the cephalopod's name will be Phantom.

According to the aquarium, the name was inspired by the white scar that stretches across the octopus’ eye area, giving him a look similar to the "Phantom of the Opera."

You can meet Phantom by purchasing your tickets at AdventureAquarium.com.

Fun facts about the giant Pacific octopus:

  • Heavy Weights: The giant Pacific octopus is the largest of its species, with an arm span measuring up to 16 feet and weighing in at 100-plus lbs.
  • Camouflage Masters: the octopus's skin contains special cells called Chromatophores, which allow them to change color quickly to blend in perfectly with their surroundings.
  • Colorless Vision: Despite their master camouflage skills, the giant Pacific octopus is actually color blind!
