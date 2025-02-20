The Philadelphia Eagles weren't the only ones celebrating victory on Super Bowl Sunday.

On the morning of Sunday, Feb. 9, Camden's Adventure Aquarium celebrated the hatching of a healthy male little blue penguin chick.

The aquarium's team named the newest addition Saquon, a nod to Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley, who just so happens to also share the same birthday.

Little Saquon was hatched to parents Sheila and Spud, marking the pair's fifth chick hatched at Adventure Aquarium.

Only a few days old, Saquon will remain behind the scenes as he learns to eat fish, swim, and adjust to his life at the Aquarium.

The aquarium shared that once Saquon reaches about two months old, he will join the colony on exhibit and become visible to guests.

"We couldn’t be more excited to welcome a new, healthy chick to our little blue penguin colony!" said Adventure Aquarium Director of Aquarium Operations, Marc Kind. "The timing of Saquon’s hatch on Super Bowl Sunday, coupled with the Eagles' big win, made naming this little penguin after Saquon Barkley a no-brainer!"

According to the aquarium, a little blue chick like Saquon will gain about 10% of his body weight every day during the first week, and by just two months old, he’ll reach adult size. Once the chick's waterproof plumage is developed, it will allow him to stay dry and maintain his body temperature while swimming.

Native to the coasts of Australia and New Zealand, little blue penguins are the smallest penguin species and are named after their plumage of slate-blue feathers.