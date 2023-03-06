A Caiman, in FDR Park? Yes, That Happened This Weekend

Animal rescue responded to a non-native reptile sighting at a South Philadelphia park over the weekend.

Philadelphia police responded to the call of a reptile at FDR Park around 10:30 Sunday morning, upon arrival they found a caiman.

Police used caution tape to wrap the reptiles mouth and called ACCT Philly.

ACCT Philly humane officers picked the animal up and were holding it in a heated shelter, more native to its natural habitat.

"We really wish people would think twice before obtaining any new pet, but particularly ones like this that require so much care," Sarah Barnett, Executive Director at ACCT Philly said. "The internet makes it far too easy to obtain everything from a tiger cub to an alligator. Just because you can get it, doesn't mean you should have it. And if you have an exotic, whatever it may be, please reach out to us and we will take it in and find it responsible placement."

While caiman sometimes resemble the American crocodile and loves lakes or freshwater canals, caiman are not native to Philadelphia or even the United States, their primary home is Central and South America.

Some caiman have become wildlife in Florida, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission doesn't expect them to migrate as they cannot tolerate colder temperatures.