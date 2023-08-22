8-week-old puppy dies after suffering from severe chemical burns

An 8-week-old pit bull mix named Bebe passed away after suffering from severe chemical burns throughout her body.

The Philly Bully Team -- a rescue organization dedicated to saving pit bulls in need in the Philadelphia area -- announced the dog's death in an Instagram post on Monday. The group said it was inhumane to continue treatment due to the severity of Bebe's injuries and they offered her a "peaceful and painless transition over to the other side."

On Friday, Bebe was initially brought to Art City Vets in Philadelphia by the previous owner who claimed he had purchased her in that condition.

Members of the Philly Bully Team then took Bebe in before she was sent to Penn Animal Hospital for further treatment.

The burns covered 50% of Bebe's body, mainly on her back end and stomach area. She also had holes in her skin that were infected, according to the Philly Bully Team.

The organization said Bebe had surgery to remove the necrotic tissue on her body and the veterinarian team confirmed the burns were likely chemical.

It remains unclear where the burns came from and if it was intentional, according to the President of the Philly Bully Team, Jessica Graaf.

NBC10 reached out to confirm if the person responsible for Bebe's burns was identified or charged. We have not yet received a response.