33 cats up for adoption after rescued from home in South Philly where owner died

More than 30 cats were rescued from a home in South Philadelphia after the owner died.

ACCT Philly is handling the adoption of 33 cats that were found inside a home when firefighters were called there for a deceased person.

ACCT Philly says the original owner had twice the number of pets one can legally have in the city.

The cats have been nicknamed “the Mifflin Muffin Crew,” named after the street they were found on. The group consists of mostly short-haired domestic cats, aged 1-4 with some seniors in the group as well.

“Even though these cats are shut down in the kennels, they’re super sweet outside,” Mikayla Allen, Communications Coordinator with ACCT Philly, said.

Video shows the conditions of the home when medics walked inside the three-story row home.

Allen says the cats were jumpy when they arrived and it took them five hours to get all the cats removed from the home.

“So don’t judge them if you see them being scared. They have to take some time to warm up,” Allen said.

The rescue adding to the ongoing challenge shelters in the city face—overcrowding.

Allen says ACCT Philly takes in 20 to 30 cats a day.

“So having 30 cats come in, in one house. Plus the 30 that are coming in on a daily basis, that’s 60 cats,” Allen said.

All the cats are caught up on vaccinations and are ready to be adopted from ACCT Philly’s Hunting Park location. Two have already found their “furever” homes.