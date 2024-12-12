Philadelphia

2024's most popular pet names now unleashed! Here are the top names in Philly

By Cherise Lynch

Cocker spaniel relaxing with a cat
Auscape/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The City of Brotherly Love is already one of the top places for cat and dog lovers, but what are the most popular names?

Rover, a popular pet-sitting and dog-walking company, has dug into its database and unleashed the top dog and cat names in Philadelphia this year.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Check below to see if your dog or cat’s name made the list:

The top 5 dog names are:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Charlie
  5. Lucy

Clear the Shelters Dec 7

Clear the Shelters: Meet Savannah! This 7-month-old German Shepherd needs a home

Clear the Shelters Dec 4

Bring home a new best friend during Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption Event

The top 5 cat names are:

  1. Luna
  2. Leo
  3. Lucy
  4. Charlie
  5. Mango

The study has also found that naming your dog or cat "Hoagie" is up more than 500 percent in Philadelphia this year. Other popular food names include, Pumpkin, Cookie, Mango and Miso.

Rover also shared that vintage cartoon sidekick names, such as Scooby and Astro from The Jetsons, are trending.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiacritter corner
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us