2024's most popular pet names now unleashed! Here are the top names in Philly

The City of Brotherly Love is already one of the top places for cat and dog lovers, but what are the most popular names?

Rover, a popular pet-sitting and dog-walking company, has dug into its database and unleashed the top dog and cat names in Philadelphia this year.

Check below to see if your dog or cat’s name made the list:

The top 5 dog names are:

Luna Bella Daisy Charlie Lucy

The top 5 cat names are:

Luna Leo Lucy Charlie Mango

The study has also found that naming your dog or cat "Hoagie" is up more than 500 percent in Philadelphia this year. Other popular food names include, Pumpkin, Cookie, Mango and Miso.

Rover also shared that vintage cartoon sidekick names, such as Scooby and Astro from The Jetsons, are trending.