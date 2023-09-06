WXPN Welcomes the 11th Annual Haverford Township Music Festival

The 11th Annual Haverford Township Music Festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 12 noon to 9 p.m. It will present a full day’s worth of entertainment, headlined by internationally renowned recording artists DANA FUCHS and THE SPLIT SQUAD and former NBC’s The Voice contestant DEVIX, supported by numerous regional performers from throughout the Delaware Valley and beyond, on multiple stages near the intersection of Eagle & East Darby Roads in HAVERTOWN, PA. Area business sponsors and vendors will fill booths along the adjacent East Hathaway Lane. There will be food vendors, beer gardens, children’s activities and much more end-of-summer fun for the entire family.

The 11th Annual Haverford Township Music Festival is a free admission event funded solely through sponsorships and donations. Voluntary donations to help keep the festivalfree are greatly appreciated and gratefully accepted. Donations can be made at https://haverfordmusicfestival.org/donate/ in advance and onsite on Saturday, September 9th.

The Haverford Township Music Festival is a family music festival that strengthens the cultural identify of Haverford Township and serves as the primary fundraiser for HTEAMS. A portion of proceeds from the festival is distributed as grants to organizations and projects that enhance the quality of life in Haverford Township.

Headlining The 11th Annual Haverford Township Music Festival will be DANA FUCHS, who, with her feet planted on both sides of the blues-rock divide, is one of the fiercest voices in modern-day roots music. Fuchs starred as Janis Joplin in the off-Broadway musical Love, Janis, and appeared in the Golden Globe-nominated film Across the Universe, in which she sang The Beatles' "Helter Skelter." She's equal parts soul singer and bluesy belter, applying her raw, rock-inspired rasp to amplified anthems and haunting ballads on albums like her latest, Borrowed Time, on which she digs deep into her southern rock upbringing, saluting the loud, guitar-driven sounds that soundtracked her childhood years in rural Florida. The UK's Classic Rock Magazine praised Fuch’s show-stealing vocals as "juke-joint dirty and illicit, evoking Joplin, Jagger and a cigarette bobbing in a glass of bourbon," while PopMatters enthused, "Dana Fuchs has one of those unmistakable voices perfect for exploring the confluence of blues and soul, where Otis Redding and Janis Joplin rub elbows and the night and smoke get thick."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The members of our second headliner, THE SPLIT SQUAD, don’t get together too often, as, hey, they have these other gigs, too. But when they do unite, watch out! The band features New York drummer Brad Elvis of The Romantics and guitarist Keith Streng of The Fleshtones, and is led by Mechanicsburg, PA lead singer, bassist and principal Michael Giblin, formerly of The Parallax Project, guitarists Kurt Bloch, of The Fastbacks and Young Fresh Fellows and most recently, Filthy Friends; and drummer Brad Elvis, of The Elvis

Brothers and The Romantics. The Split Squad plunder their collective sensibilities and record collections to create some of the best garage-power-punk-pop-classic-big-dumb rock around, including “Stop Me (If You’ve Heard This One Before)”, a 2018 “Coolest Song in the World” on Little Steven’s Underground Garage. The Split Squad’s latest album is named Another Cinderella.

The music of our third headliner, multi-instrumentalist DEVIX, AKA Eric Torres, who grew up in York, PA, moves across alternative, indie and pop. Devix took the stage on national TV last fall as a season 22 contestant on NBC’s The Voice. He chose Camila Cabello as his coach on the show, although John Legend and Gwen Stefani also turned their chairs, indicating that they, too, were interested in coaching him. Devix’s time on the show came to an end in the second round of the live shows as a Top 13 contestant, with a final performance of The Killers’ “When You Were Young.” There’s no limit to what music he may perform when he takes the stage at the Haverford Music Festival.

Also taking the Haverford Music Festival stage will be Telemundo62 Anchor Isabel Sanchez who will be emceeing and introducing the top 3 headliners from 5 pm to 7 pm. Many additional performers, representing a wide range of musical genres, (e.g., Jazz, Rock, Pop, Folk, Classical, Blues and Country – something to please everyone).

“The festival is a lot of fun to put on, but we rely on help from volunteers for a few hours here or there throughout the day in order for it to succeed,” says HTEAMS president Jesse Hubley. “Anyone interested in volunteering will find a choice of options, such as stage and booth set up, take down, clean-up or band hospitality, at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44aca922a1fcc34-11th. Your help is greatly needed and will certainly be deeply appreciated!”

Our web site also includes pictures and videos from previous years, and provides registration forms for sponsors and vendors at haverfordmusicfestival.org/sponsors/.For more information, businesses and organizations interested in being 2023 sponsors or vendors should contact HTEAMS fundraising consultant Karen Smith at 484-459-7171 or ksmith.haverfordmusicfestival@gmail.com.

“We are reaching out to local businesses to participate as sponsors, vendors or to simply make a donation to help make the music festival a success,” says Mr. Hubley. “Among the thousands of attendees will be your neighbors as well as music lovers from throughout Delaware County, Montgomery County, Chester County, Philadelphia, Bucks County, New Jersey, Delaware and beyond, wide-eyed with excitement and ready to absorb all that Haverford Township and the Haverford Music Festival marketplace have to offer. It’s a terrific opportunity to expose your business to thousands of new customers, and to demonstrate your support of our community.

For more information about the 11th Annual Haverford Music Festival, and to arrange interviews with participating musicians and/or HTEAMS officers, please contact Press Officer Barry Gutman via phone – 610-952-0454 – or email – bgutman747@aol.com