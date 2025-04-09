The Mexican Cultural Center Invites You to Celebrate Mexican Week 2025

Mexican Week 2025, hosted by the Mexican Cultural Center, is a celebration of culture, community, and tradition. Join them for a week of vibrant events highlighting the richness of Mexican heritage through history, art, food, and family fun!
- A Million Miles Away Movie Screening
- When: Sunday, April 27th (1pm)
- Where: Film Society East - 125 S. 2nd St. Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Free event! Click here to get your tickets.
- Behind the Bookcase Tour | Mexico: Race and Revolution in the Borderlands
- When: Monday, April 28th (6pm - 8pm)
- Where: The Rosenbach Museum - 2008-1010 Delancey St. Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Limited availability, click here to purchase tickets.
- A Taste of Oaxaca: Six-Course Tasting Culinary Journey
- When: Tuesday, April 29th (5:30pm - 7:30pm)
- Where: La Roma - 2620 E. Allegheny St. Philadelphia, PA 19134
- Cost: $80 per person, save your spot here.
- Día del Niño Celebration
- When: Wednesday, April 30th (5pm - 6:30pm)
- Where: Anna C. Verna Playground (FDR Park)
- Free event!
- Friends of Mexico Awards Luncheon
- When: Thursday, May 1st (11:30am - 1:30pm)
- Where: The Union League of Philadelphia - 140 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Purchase a ticket and reserve your seat here.
Click here for more information on the events.