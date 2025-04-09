The Mexican Cultural Center Invites You to Celebrate Mexican Week 2025

Mexican Week 2025, hosted by the Mexican Cultural Center, is a celebration of culture, community, and tradition. Join them for a week of vibrant events highlighting the richness of Mexican heritage through history, art, food, and family fun!

A Million Miles Away Movie Screening When: Sunday, April 27th (1pm) Where: Film Society East - 125 S. 2nd St. Philadelphia, PA 19106 Free event ! Click here to get your tickets.



Behind the Bookcase Tour | Mexico: Race and Revolution in the Borderlands When: Monday, April 28th (6pm - 8pm) Where: The Rosenbach Museum - 2008-1010 Delancey St. Philadelphia, PA 19106 Limited availability , click here to purchase tickets.



A Taste of Oaxaca: Six-Course Tasting Culinary Journey When: Tuesday, April 29th (5:30pm - 7:30pm) Where: La Roma - 2620 E. Allegheny St. Philadelphia, PA 19134 Cost: $80 per person, save your spot here.



Día del Niño Celebration When: Wednesday, April 30th (5pm - 6:30pm) Where: Anna C. Verna Playground (FDR Park) Free event!



Friends of Mexico Awards Luncheon When: Thursday, May 1st (11:30am - 1:30pm) Where: The Union League of Philadelphia - 140 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Purchase a ticket and reserve your seat here.



