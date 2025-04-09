Philadelphia

The Mexican Cultural Center Invites You to Celebrate Mexican Week 2025

Mexican Week 2025: A Vibrant Celebration of Heritage, Art, and Flavor. Experience the beauty & diversity that is Mexican culture.

Mexican Week 2025, hosted by the Mexican Cultural Center, is a celebration of culture, community, and tradition. Join them for a week of vibrant events highlighting the richness of Mexican heritage through history, art, food, and family fun!

  • A Million Miles Away Movie Screening

  • Behind the Bookcase Tour | Mexico: Race and Revolution in the Borderlands
    • When: Monday, April 28th (6pm - 8pm)
    • Where: The Rosenbach Museum - 2008-1010 Delancey St. Philadelphia, PA 19106
    • Limited availability, click here to purchase tickets.
  • A Taste of Oaxaca: Six-Course Tasting Culinary Journey
    • When: Tuesday, April 29th (5:30pm - 7:30pm)
    • Where: La Roma - 2620 E. Allegheny St. Philadelphia, PA 19134
    • Cost: $80 per person, save your spot here.
  • Día del Niño Celebration
    • When: Wednesday, April 30th (5pm - 6:30pm)
    • Where: Anna C. Verna Playground (FDR Park)
    • Free event!
  • Friends of Mexico Awards Luncheon
    • When: Thursday, May 1st (11:30am - 1:30pm)
    • Where: The Union League of Philadelphia - 140 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
    • Purchase a ticket and reserve your seat here.

Click here for more information on the events.

