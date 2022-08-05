Project Innovation Grant Recipient: YMWIC Foundation

The Young Men and Women in Charge Foundation (YMWIC) has been awarded a $35,000 grant from NBC10, Telemundo62, and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation as a part of the Project Innovation Grant Challenge. This grant will help fund the organization's Summer STEAM camp program, which aims for underserved youth to have fun with science and prepare them for future careers in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, and Math). Kids are immersed in fun, hands-on activities from robotics to trips to the Franklin Institute and the zoo. The Summer STEAM camp program runs from June through July and in 2022 had seven school districts participating. YMWIC hopes by making science and math fun, more of these kids will pursue careers in STEAM and increase diversity in this underrepresented space.

Founder of YMWIC, Richard Roberts III, studied engineering at Widener University. During his time there, he saw that there was not many young men of color in his program of study. This experience eventually led Richard to give up his career in engineering to start this organization. YMWIC’s mission is to empower and prepare economically disadvantaged and historically underrepresented youth to excel and become leaders in STEM careers through academic tutoring, mentoring and financial assistance programs, accomplished by leveraging alliances with K-12 school districts, universities, corporations, and the Foundation’s committed partners. They currently have partnerships with 8 school districts: Chester Upland, Coatesville, Norristown, Phoenixville, Philadelphia, Upper Darby, West Chester, and William Penn. This organization started off serving 19 young men and are now serving over 500 kids a year, boys and girls, and growing.

Click here if you're interested in joining YMWIC.

As a wrap-around program, this organization provides more than just academic support. Many of the kids have challenges beyond classwork like food insecurity and family issues. YMWIC offers financial assistance and more to help these kids survive and be able to prioritize their academics.

Click here if you are interested in volunteering with YMWIC.