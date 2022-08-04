Project Innovation Grant Recipient: Theatre Horizon

A professional theatre company based in Norristown, Montgomery County, Theatre Horizon, has been awarded a $25,000 grant from NBC10, Telemundo62, and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation as part of Project Innovation. The money will go towards the theatre’s Autism Drama Program, whose mission is to help inspire imagination and social development for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Founded in 2005 by Erin Reilly and Matthew Decker, Theater Horizon's mission is to use the transformative power of storytelling to foster empathy and to create an inclusive home for artists, audiences, and students alike. Over the past 17 years, the theatre has been recognized with Barrymore awards and notable acclaim in the NY Times. They offer multiple educational programs including NStep, after school drama clubs, summer camps, private and small group lessons, and their Autism Drama Program. They have Spanish speaking drama sites and provide an experience of belonging to everyone, including those who have never been exposed to theater. Thanks to funding from individual donors and foundations, Theatre Horizon is able to offer these programs on a sliding scale tuition so families can pay what they can afford and these programs are accessible to all.

The Autism Drama Program began when the company did 17 years ago and is a core part of the organization. These classes help students on the Autism spectrum develop social skills, verbal expression, empathy for others, and a sense of self-worth and accomplishment. They celebrate unique and individual genius while creating a safe space for neuro-divergent people to connect, build self confidence, and creatively express themselves. The program started out with just one student and has grown to serve more than 1,000 students.

During the pandemic, Theatre Horizon moved this program online and were then able to reach students who live out-of-state and even internationally! The organization will use this grant money to be able to continue and expand upon having both virtual and in-person options. This allows them to continue to reach out-of-state and international students, as well as provide the virtual option for the students who feel more comfortable learning that way. They also plan to double the number of teaching artists and curate new classes.