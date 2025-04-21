Philly Joins National Effort to End Pancreatic Cancer at PanCAN PurpleStride

The Philadelphia affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is inviting the community to come together on Saturday, April 26 at Memorial Hall, Fairmount Park to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride®, the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer.

PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds life-changing programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families. NBC10's Brian Sheehan will serve as PurpleStride Philadelphia's emcee.

PurpleStride Philadelphia is one of nearly 60 events taking place across the country on April 26. City-by-city, thousands of supporters will walk the nation in solidarity to raise national awareness and much-needed funds for pancreatic cancer. PurpleStride Philadelphia’s goal is to raise $675,000. Nationally, PanCAN is aiming to raise $17 million. PurpleStride is the number one way PanCAN raises money to fight pancreatic cancer in a comprehensive way. These funds help provide pancreatic cancer patients and their families with free, personalized information and resources through PanCAN Patient Services.

“We can make a difference in the lives of pancreatic cancer patients nationally by taking action locally when we come together on April 26,” said Nick Pifani, co-chair of PanCAN’s Philadelphia affiliate and a pancreatic cancer survivor. “There is a critical need for more awareness and research for pancreatic cancer and the money we raise through PanCAN PurpleStride will help make an impact.”

Pancreatic cancer is the world’s deadliest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 13 percent. In 2025, more than 67,440 Americans were likely diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and nearly 51,980 will die from the disease, making it the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S.

For those who can’t make it in person, you can still participate by joining the nationwide event, PanCAN PurpleStride USA. To register for free, donate, or learn more about PurpleStride Philadelphia, visit purplestride.org/philadelphia.

For more information about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on X, Instagram, and Facebook.