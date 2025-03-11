Attention Philly nonprofits: Local Impact Grant applications are open!

NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to announce the applications for the 2025 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are officially open!

For the eighth straight year, NBC10 and Telemundo62 will award more than $227,000 in unrestricted funds to eligible organizations that are based in or serve the greater Philadelphia region and are making a difference in three key areas:

· Youth Education and Empowerment

· Next Generation Storytellers

· Community Engagement

Is your nonprofit working to create positive change in your community? If so, apply for a Local Impact Grant!

Grant Categories

Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and community-based programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that develop pathways for emerging talent and youth voices to explore careers in communications, arts, news, sports and entertainment.

Community Engagement - Programs that help foster community unity by enabling individuals to engage with and volunteer in their regions.

How to Apply

Review the eligibility requirements to ensure your organization falls within the guidelines before completing the application.

Applications are accepted from Tuesday, March 11, 2025 until 7:59:59 p.m. ET Friday, April 11, 2025. Late submissions will not be considered. Please check back for updates.

Organizations must be located within one of the 11 NBC and Telemundo television markets (DMA) and provide services in the same area:

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia

NBC 10 Boston and Telemundo Boston

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 Nueva York

NBC 10 Philadelphia and Telemundo 62 Filadelfia

NBC 7 San Diego and Telemundo 20 San Diego

NBC 6 South Florida and Telemundo 51 Miami

NBC 4 Southern California and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles

NBC 4 Washington and Telemundo 44 Washington

Informational webinar

Nonprofits interested in learning about the grant program can register here to join an informational webinar session on March 18, 2025.

Barry Corbin of PAR-Recycle Works tells NBC10's Johnny Archer about the work the group does to recycle electronics while employing the previously incarcerated. Corbin explains how NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants money is helping their cause.