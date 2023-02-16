NBC10 and Telemundo62 join the African American Children's Book Project for a celebration of literature and youth empowerment

On Saturday, February 11th, hundreds of children from the Philadelphia area gathered at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the 31st Annual African American Children’s Book Fair. The event brought an exciting day of books, prizes, and games, along with award-winning authors and illustrators in attendance to sign autographs and take pictures with their young fans. Admission was free to all and inside was a bookstore filled with children’s literature written by or about African Americans.

As a proud sponsor of the African American Children’s Book Fair, NBC10 and Telemundo62 donated books from the guest authors and illustrators that were presenting at the event, helping to ensure that every child could leave with a book at no charge. A wide selection of literature for all ages were made accessible, from preschool to young adult.

NBC10 Reporter Leah Uko, First Alert Meteorologists Brittney Shipp and Marvin Gomez, and Telemundo62 anchor/reporter Valeria Aponte-Feliciano were in attendance to greet attendees and join in the fun. Children and families were encouraged to spin the NBC10/Telemundo62 prize wheel and win giveaways – from Eagles cheer posters to coloring books and sunglasses!

One of the participating authors greets attendees at the Reading Circle with NBC10/Telemundo62's Leah Uko, Valeria Aponte-Feliciano, and Brittney Shipp.

The African American Children’s Book Project was created in 1992 to promote and preserve children’s literature written by or about African Americans. To learn more or donate, visit https://theafricanamericanchildrensbookproject.org/