National Puerto Rican Day Parade Launches 2023 Scholarship Program

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) is now accepting applications for its 2023 National Scholarship Program. For the sixth consecutive year, the NPRDP will award 100 scholarships valued at $2,000 each, for a total $200,000, to exceptional students of Puerto Rican descent that are making a difference in their communities. Applicants must be high school seniors or full-time college/university students in their freshman through junior years in college.

“We are excited to launch the 2023 NPRDP Scholarship Program, which has awarded $1.2M in scholarships to deserving Puerto Rican students who are committed to pursuing higher education," said Lillian Rodriguez Lopez, NPRDP Board Chair. “We are grateful for the many companies, organizations and individuals who invest in the parade, activities, and our scholars every year.”

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be of Puerto Rican descent;

Have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better, or equivalent high school grade;

Be a high school senior or freshman through junior in college, ages of 17 through 25;

Be enrolled in an accredited two or four-year college/university, for college students;

Have a track record of doing volunteer work or community service;

Participate in an interview with a member(s) of the scholarship selection committee.

Scholarship winners from prior years are eligible to re-apply, given that they comply with all other eligibility criteria.

Applications are available for download at www.nprdpinc.org.

Candidates must electronically submit completed application and academic transcripts by Friday, April 2, 2023. Transcripts should be emailed to scholarships@nprdpinc.org or mailed to National Puerto Rican Day Parade, P.O Box 975, New York, NY 10272 by Friday, April 2, 2023. Materials received after this date will result in disqualification.

NPRDP Scholarship application packages must include: a completed application form; an essay; a written biography; two letters of recommendation, of which one letter of recommendation must be from the site where the student performs his/her volunteer work; official academic transcripts and a head shot photo. Letters of recommendation should be requested from teachers, professors, counselors, mentors, clergy, community leaders, etc. Letters should speak to the applicant's community service, length of the relationship with the candidate, and any specific contributions the applicant has made to the community.

For more information about other NPRDP programs, visit www.nprdpinc.org. Facebook: @nationalpuertoricandayparade. Twitter and Instagram: @PRParadeNYC.