Lili Zheng and Neil Fischer Join NBC10 News Team as Reporters

Lili Zheng and Neil Fischer have joined the station as full-time, general assignment reporters. Zheng started on March 3rd as a weekend reporter. Fischer, who began as a freelancer in August 2024, can be seen reporting weekend mornings and some weekdays.

“We are pleased to have Lili and Neil join the NBC10 team,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. "Lili, who has strong ties to this community after graduating from Temple University brings a unique understanding of our area, making her an invaluable addition to our team. Alongside her, Neil's experience and passion for local storytelling will strengthen our coverage and help us continue providing the high-quality news that our viewers trust. Together, they will help us keep our community informed and engaged."

Zheng comes to Philadelphia from WTTG-TV, the FOX affiliate in Washington, D.C. where she worked as a freelance reporter covering crime, politics and community issues. Prior to that, she was a reporter at KXAS-TV, the NBC-owned station in Dallas, Texas. Before that she was a multimedia journalist at KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A D.C. native, Zheng earned her Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Temple University. She is fluent in the Fuzhou-dialect of Chinese and has spent the last two years studying Spanish.

A native of St. Louis, Neil Fischer joined NBC10 as a freelance reporter in August 2024 and helped cover the presidential election, plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia and the Eagles' Super Bowl Championship. Prior to joining NBC10, Fischer was a reporter and anchor at WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio. During his time at WKYC, he reported on the train derailment in East Palestine and the death of Jayland Walker. Prior to that, Fischer was a reporter and anchor at KAPP-KVEW in Kennewick, Washington. Fischer earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications with an emphasis in Broadcasting from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, where he also played baseball.