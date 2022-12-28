KYW GameChangers Now Accepting Nominations

Join KYW Newsradio as we recognize GameChangers in Philadelphia during the month of February through a special Black History Month Series. Spearheaded by KYW Newsradio Community Impact Reporter Racquel Williams, the GameChangers program highlights diverse perspectives, positive people, and cultural events in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Who is a GameChanger?

A GameChanger is someone who is directly and positively impacting communities of color, whether it be through education, law, sports, politics, finance, art, music, policy, science, criminal justice and more. Anyone can be a GameChanger. They do not have to be African American or a minority and there are no limits on how they changed the game. “Change” is measured by the impact on others and the community in general.

Solicitation and nominations for GameChangers are open now through January 27, 2023. A select panel of judges will review and choose the winners from the pool of nominees. The winners will be recognized during the month of February through a special series of GameChangers on-air vignettes and online at www.kywnewsradio.com. The GameChangers program concludes with a recognition ceremony for the winners in late February 2023.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

How to Nominate a GameChanger

To nominate someone and for more information please click on the following link, https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio/gamechangers.