Ivy Queen to Headline Concilio's Annual Hispanic Fiesta at LOVE Park on June 28

Concilio, Philadelphia’s longest-standing Latino-serving organizations, is proud to announce the return of Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta Presented by GOYA, taking place on Saturday, June 28th at LOVE Park. This vibrant, family-friendly celebration of Latino culture, music, food, and community will feature none other than reggaetón legend Ivy Queen as the headline performer.

Known as the “Queen of Reggaetón,” Ivy Queen is a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, and trailblazer in Latin urban music. With powerful hits like “Quiero Bailar” and “La Vida Es Así,” she has broken barriers in a male-dominated genre and become an icon for women. Her presence at this Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta 2025 Presented by GOYA promises to electrify the crowd and bring a historic energy to the heart of Philadelphia.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta has long been a cornerstone event in the city, drawing thousands of attendees from across the region to experience the rich diversity of Hispanic heritage. The event continues to grow in scale and impact, offering a space for cultural pride, connection, and community engagement.

This year’s event will transform LOVE Park into a vibrant celebration, featuring:

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Live music and dance performances representing cultures from across Latin America

representing cultures from across Latin America Artisan vendors showcasing handmade crafts and cultural items

showcasing handmade crafts and cultural items Authentic Hispanic cuisine from local food vendors

from local food vendors Family fun zones with activities for kids of all ages

with activities for kids of all ages Community resource booths providing information on health, education, and social services

“At its core, Concilio's Annual Hispanic Fiesta is about unity, heritage, and joy,” said Adonis Banegas, CEO of Concilio. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the traditions, contributions, and resilience of Hispanic and Latino people, while also building connections across cultures.”

The event also offers an important platform for community organizations and sponsors to engage directly with attendees, making it one of the most high-impact cultural festivals in the city.

Admission to the Concilio's Annual Hispanic Fiesta 2025 Presented by GOYA is free and open to the public. Performances and activities will run throughout the day, with Ivy Queen taking the main stage in the evening.

For more information about the event, including vendor and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.elconcilio.net or follow @ConcilioPhilly on social media.