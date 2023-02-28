“Dish It Up!” Returns to the Linc for 15th Anniversary

On Wednesday, May 17, Women Against Abuse (WAA) will hold their annual event “Dish It Up!” to raise funds for Philadelphia’s leading domestic violence service provider. The evening will take place on the main concourse at Lincoln Financial Field beginning at 6 p.m. Come join WAA for a night of delicious food and celebration of the event's 15th anniversary, all while supporting an important cause.

At the event, Goya Cares' Chef Competition will bring together Philadelphia's leading women chefs to compete for best dish of the night, which will be selected by a panel of celebrity judges. New this year, the competition will ask the chefs to incorporate a Goya product into their dish. Be sure to keep an eye on the event's web page to find out which celebrity chefs and media personalities will be announced for the 2023 judging panel.

The evening will feature many notable guests, including Tommi A. Vincent, who will serve as this year's Honorary Event Chair. Vincent is a leader in the national movement to end domestic violence and Chairman of the National Domestic Violence Hotline Board of Directors. The 2023 Advocate of the Year which recognizes an individual for their leadership in the movement to end domestic violence will also be announced at the event.

Tickets are $150 for general registration and $75 for young professionals (under 35 years old). The funds raised from the event will go towards expanding access to life-saving services for survivors and their children.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Women Against Abuse (WAA) was founded in the mid-1970s and has been providing crucial support to victims of domestic violence for more than 45 years. The mission of WAA is to provide quality, compassionate, and nonjudgmental services in a manner that fosters self-respect and independence in persons experiencing intimate partner violence and to lead the struggle to end domestic violence through advocacy and community education. WAA serves 10,000 people each year through its emergency safe havens, transitional and permanent supportive housing programs, legal aid, hotline counseling, community education and training. Click here to donate.