Dish It Up returns this June in Support of Women Against Abuse

Women Against Abuse, Inc., Philadelphia’s leading domestic violence agency, will host its 17th annual culinary philanthropic event, Dish It Up, on Thursday, June 11 from 6-9pm at the Crystal Tea Room. Philadelphia’s top women chefs and community leaders will come together for a charitable evening boasting sweet and savory bites from the city’s top restaurants, premium open bar, celebrity judges, DJ, photobooth, VIP hour, and more, in support of domestic violence survivors.

The annual event, attracting close to 450 community leaders each year, will take over the luxe Crystal Tea Room located in The Wanamaker Building (100 E Penn Square, 9th Floor). NBC10 and Telemundo62 are proud to serve as the official media partners of Dish It Up 2025. This year’s event will be hosted by local TV personality, Aunyea Lachelle, NBC10 Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter.

Doors will open at 5pm for a VIP hour including hors d’oeuvres, live entertainment, and more. From 6-9pm, Philadelphia’s top women chefs will compete for best savory and sweet dish of the night, selected by a panel of celebrity judges, including accomplished chef, former restauranteur, and James Beard nominated food writer, Kiki Aranita; iconic radio veteran Patty Jackson of WDAS, a Philadelphia iHeartMedia station; and Philadelphia magazine’s 2023 Philadelphia Food Influencer of the Year, Josh Moore of @josheatsphilly.

“Dish It Up is a unique opportunity to enjoy delicious food from some of Philly’s top women chefs while raising funds for our life-saving programs,” said Joanna Otero-Cruz, Executive Director and President of Women Against Abuse. “This isn’t your typical gala or awards show. Guests have a blast mingling while they sample the sweet and savory tastings and enjoy cocktails. It’s a really fun, inspiring event for a very important cause. The funds raised through Dish It Up are more important than ever, since Women Against Abuse provides many of Philadelphia’s only services for people experiencing relationship abuse.”

2025 participating chefs include:

Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa and Casa Mexico

Dawn Frazier, Ms. Dawn’s Catering and Café

Denise Gesek, Insatiable

Emily Chellew, Cry Baby Pasta

Justine MacNeil, Fiore

Kate Honeyman, Walnut Hill College

Kate Hughes, High Street Philadelphia

Maeve Joyce, Ocean Prime

Mariangeli Alicea Saez, Cantina La Martina and Elévate

Miranda Watson, Sundry Mornings

Stephanie Willis, Everybody Eats

Tanesha Trippett, Jacob’s Northwest

In addition to the exciting chef competition, Presenting Sponsor GOYA will be serving up flavor live at their interactive food station, which will showcase a variety of GOYA’s favorite products in action.

Guests will be ushered into the event by a purple carpet and can enjoy various photo activations throughout the evening including a 360 photo booth. In addition to the sweet and savory dishes from Philly’s top chefs, attendees will delight in an open bar. For nondrinkers, guests can enjoy mocktails by New Jersey’s Gem Life Collective.

Tickets are $150 for General Admission and $75 for young professionals and can be purchased here.