Connect to Resources during National Digital Inclusion Week: Oct. 3-7, 2022

National Digital Inclusion Week (October 3-7) is an annual week dedicated to raising awareness of solutions available to help bridge the digital divide. As part of its commitment to digital equity through Project UP, Comcast is proud to support the work of local nonprofit partners as they promote digital skills trainings and conversations, provide resources and more all year long.

All week, Comcast encourages the public to leverage the below organizations and events to help them connect to resources and learn about the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a federal benefit that provides eligible low-income households a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services:

Digital Navigators

Digital Navigators are individuals affiliated with trusted community organizations who are trained to help people access the Internet, use devices and build digital skills. They are critical to closing the digital divide and reducing socioeconomic inequalities by helping more people get online (read about why Digital Navigators are so important, here). Philadelphia is home to several organizations who employ Digital Navigators. Tap into their services this Digital Inclusion Week or anytime:

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SEAMAAC (Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Association Coalition) has been supporting and serving immigrants, refugees and other politically, socially and economically marginalized communities in Philadelphia for more than 30 years. Website: https://seamaac.org/digital-navigation/ Helpline: 267-225-0684 Email: seamaacdigitalnavigator@seamaac.org Hours: A Digital Navigator will return your call, text or email within two business days

(Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Association Coalition) has been supporting and serving immigrants, refugees and other politically, socially and economically marginalized communities in Philadelphia for more than 30 years. Beyond Literacy , or BeLit, was initially established as a volunteer tutoring program back in 1968. Today, Beyond Literacy provides access and opportunity to Philadelphia adults to help them go from learners to earners. Website: https://beyondliteracy.org/digitalnavigators/ Helpline: 215-474-1235 Email: info@beyondliteracy.org Hours: Live calls answered on 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

, or BeLit, was initially established as a volunteer tutoring program back in 1968. Today, Beyond Literacy provides access and opportunity to Philadelphia adults to help them go from learners to earners. The ExCITe Center at Drexel University was launched in 2015 to inspire transdisciplinary research and discovery to connect technology and communities in Philadelphia. Website: https://drexel.edu/excite/engagement/digital-navigators/ Helpline: 267-217-3508 Hours: Digital Navigators respond to questions 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

was launched in 2015 to inspire transdisciplinary research and discovery to connect technology and communities in Philadelphia.

Beyond Literacy's Mobile Learning Lab: Oct. 3-6, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Beyond Literacy will be taking their computer-lab-on-wheels to four locations across Philadelphia providing free, drive-up services including computer basic skills workshops, connection to low-or-no-cost home internet, giveaways of tech and school supplies. Call 215-474-1235 to learn more.

Technology Learning Collaborative’s one-day annual conference: October 6

Join the Technology Learning Collaborative for their annual conference, “This is Our Moment: Moving the Needle on Digital Equity,” presented by Comcast and hosted by Temple University on October 6. The conference will feature guest speakers, breakout sessions, and more focused on leveraging historic federal investments in digital equity and bringing organizations across Philadelphia together to connect, learn, and share. To learn more about the conference, and to secure tickets, click here.

Xfinity Retail Stores

Eligible residents can visit one of more than 30 Xfinity Store locations in Greater Philadelphia or New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when combined with ACP.