South Jersey animal shelter dealing with extreme overcrowding, offers free adoptions

Are you thinking about adding a new furry family member to your home? Now is the time; one animal shelter in South Jersey is desperately looking for people to adopt.

This week, the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter—located at 1244 N. Delsea Dr. in Vineland—announced that all adoption fees for cats and dogs aged six months and older will be waived through Aug. 10.

"This urgent initiative comes as the shelter has reached critical capacity, and we need to find loving homes for our animals immediately," the shelter said in a news release.

The shelter hopes that waiving adoption fees expedites the adoption process and alleviates the strain on their resources.

“We are at a critical point where we must act swiftly to find homes for our animals,” Executive Director Jessica Morrison-Weiss said. “We encourage anyone considering adoption to take this opportunity to make a difference in an animal’s life. These pets are waiting for loving homes and have so much love to give in return.”

If you are interested in adopting a furry friend, you must complete a brief adoption questionnaire available on the shelter's website at SJRAS.org.

Once the questionnaire is completed, prospective adopters can visit the shelter to meet the animals and find their perfect match.