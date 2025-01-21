Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles team up with local animal shelters to help pets find loving homes

The team hopes that Eagles fans "adopt their own Dawg Mentality and offer local shelter pets a second chance at a loving home."

By Cherise Lynch

As they continue their playoff run, the Philadelphia Eagles have partnered with three regional animal shelters to help homeless pets find forever families.

In a game plan that is very heartwarming, the team is set to work with Providence Animal Shelter, Street Tails Animal Rescue, and Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center.

The Birds will cover adoption fees for individuals rescuing a pet from one of the three shelters until the end of the Eagle's 2024 season.

"This is an amazing opportunity, and we are grateful to the Eagles,” CEO of Providence Animal Center Jo-Ann Zoll said in a news release. “There's no doubt that partnering with them will bring visibility to these animals, which is key.”

This initiative hopes that Eagles fans "adopt their own Dawg Mentality and offer local shelter pets a second chance at a loving home."

If you are interested in adopting a furry friend with the help of the Eagles, you can learn more on the team’s website.

