More than 1,000 pets adopted during Mega Adoption Event in Delaware

Brandywine Valley SPCA helped match 570 dogs and 447 cats with new families.

By Alana Beltran

This past weekend, more than 1,000 pets found forever homes.

Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) held its Mega Adoption Event from June 21, 2025, to June 22, 2025, and matched 570 dogs and 447 cats to loving families.

The event, hosted at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware, had pets of all shapes and sizes up for adoption from across four states.

Participating organizations included ACCT Philly, Animal Adoption Center, Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Faithful Friends Animal Society and many more.

All adoption fees were $35 for anyone searching for a new furry friend, and all pets were spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

As Delaware's only open-access shelter, the BVSPCA has said that it wants to ensure that any pet can find a forever home.

"We’re so grateful to all of the adopters who came to find a new pet, our sponsor Petco Love for making this all possible, our staff and volunteers, partner organizations, and the entire BVSPCA community who helped to spread the word," shared the BVSPCA in a press release.

Due to the success of the Mega Adoption event, BVSPCA is extending the $35 adoption fee through Sunday, June 29, 2025.

For more information the BVSPCA website.

