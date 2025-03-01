Ready for a new furry friend? Adopt a pet during ‘Match Madness' at Philly Shelter

This is a slam dunk for all animal lovers out there!

For some, March may be all about basketball, but for PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society), it's all about matchmaking.

The non-profit organization is running "Match Madness," an adoption promotion from Saturday, March 1 through Sunday, March 9.

Unfortunately, PAWS' shelters are full, and so many animals are waiting for a forever home. Through this promotion, adopters can name their own adoption fee and bring home a cat or a dog who is "ready to become their ultimate teammate."

Each adoption will open up space for PAWS to rescue another pet in need.

“Finding the right match is about more than just bringing home a pet— it’s about creating a lifelong bond,” PAWS’ senior adoption and foster manager, Tammy Miller, said in a news release. “Through our Match Madness adoption promotion, we’re committed to helping every pet find the best family based on their individual needs, as well as ensuring the best match for families based on their home and lifestyle. Now is the perfect time to open your heart and home to a new best friend!”

For more about PAWS’ adoption process, including "Match Madness" animals -- which are marked with a Match Madness logo -- visit phillypaws.org.