Dog adoptions just $1 at Camden County animal shelter until June

Are you looking for a new furry four-legged member of your family?

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Camden County is offering dog adoptions for just $1 until Sunday, June 1.

The shelter said that they are hoping this promotion will help them open more space as they fill up quickly.

The adoption center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Homeward Bound is currently taking in more dogs than usual and space is filling up fast,” Commissioner Jeffrey Nash said.

Small dogs and puppies are not included in this offer.

For more information on adopting at Homeward Bound, click here.