Over 1,000 pets will be looking for forever homes at adoption event in Delaware

Looking for a new furry friend? Over 1,000 pets will be waiting to meet you at Brandywine Valley SPCA’s Mega Adoption Event in Delaware.

The special event will take place at the Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware in Newark on June 21 and 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Oraginzers said dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens from BVSPCA and participating partner organizations will be available for adoption for $35 throughout the event.

Participating organizations include ACCT Philly, Animal Adoption Center, Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, Faithful Friends Animal Society, Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, and South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

All pets available at the event will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have current vaccinations.

Brandywine Valley SPCA Brandywine Valley SPCA

“Our Megas provide a lifeline for so many pets who have lost everything. It’s truly inspiring to see these pets chosen by families eager to give them a new life full of love,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “As the largest adoption event in the country, our goal with the size and format is to save even more lives by reaching folks who might not otherwise consider coming to a shelter to adopt.”

A limited number of early access Fast Passes will be available for purchase. Fast Passes give potential adopters access an hour ahead of general admission.

If you are interested in adopting, organizers recommend bringing a leash and collar for a dog adoption, a carrier for a cat, a valid ID, and the adoption fee.

Leashes and collars will be available for purchase, and cardboard carriers for cats will be available as well.

Brandywine Valley SPCA Brandywine Valley SPCA

“Through our Megas, we also strive to help other shelters tap into the adoption community in this region, including local shelters in need of a boost, and those in areas of the country where there are more pets who need homes than adopters,” Lamb added. “Every adoption equals two lives saved, as it opens a space for another animal in need.”

Event details, volunteer opportunities, and Fast Passes are available at megaadopt.com.