Bring home a new best friend during Brandywine Valley SPCA's Mega Adoption Event

Thinking about adding a new member to your family? Hundreds of adoptable dogs and cats will be looking for forever homes as part of Brandywine Valley SPCA’s December Mega Adoption Event.

The event will be held at all BVSPCA locations and other regional participating shelters throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and Maryland on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec.15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption for $35 throughout the weekend.

Locations include BVSPCA locations in West Chester, Plymouth Meeting, New Castle, Dover, Georgetown, and the Animal Rescue Center, as well as BVSPCA affiliate partners Animal Adoption Center in New Jersey and Humane Society of Harrisburg Area in Harrisburg.

“Our Megas are such an important lifesaving experience to give pets who have lost so much a chance to find families eager to give them a life full of love and care,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “By bringing this Mega Adoption Event into our campuses and into the shelters of our partners, we are looking to save more lives, reach more local adopters, and open space to more animals in need in our region and beyond.”

Event organizers said a limited number of early access "Fast Passes" will be available for BVSPCA locations in West Chester, New Castle, Georgetown, and the Animal Rescue Center, as well as the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

The passes will give potential adopters access at 10 a.m., an hour ahead of general admission.

According to event organizers, attendees should bring a leash and collar for a dog adoption or a carrier for a cat adoption, a valid ID, and the adoption fee.

Event details, volunteer opportunities, and Fast Passes can be found at megaadopt.com.