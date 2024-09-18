Brandywine Valley SPCA expands to South Jersey to help more animals find forever homes

A local animal shelter is crossing the bridge!

The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) is expanding to South Jersey to become the first Animal Welfare Organization in the country to operate in three states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

The shelter has partnered with the Animal Adoption Center (ACC) in Lindenwold "to expand life-saving initiatives in a unified effort and create positive change for animals in need across the tri-state area."

Currently, BVSPCA operates and cares for more than 17,000 lost, stray, owner-surrendered, abused, and neglected animals in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, and the entire state of Delaware, all while maintaining a 93% live release rate.

The organization's no-kill initiatives will continue with the new affiliation with AAC.

“We’re excited for the future, as we enter into this partnership to join the efforts of our dedicated staff and volunteers with the expertise of the Brandywine Valley SPCA to elevate our level of care for the animals we serve,” Kathryn Lambert, AAC Board Chair said.

“We see a real opportunity for growth and a need in this area of South Jersey, and we are committed to taking the steps necessary to bring our proven track record as a leader in animal welfare, and progressive programs and services into this community where there is still work to be done,” BVSPCA and AAC Chief Executive Officer Adam Lamb added.

Earlier this year, BVSPCA extended its life-saving initiative into Central Pennsylvania with a new partnership with the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area (HSHA), which serves Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry counties.

Since the affiliation, officials from BVSPCA said HSHA has met the no-kill benchmark of more than 90% save rate for eight months in a row. BVSPCA's work in Delaware also helped create the first no-skill state in the country.

Find the nearest location to support all the adoptable animals at theaacnj.org and bvspca.org.