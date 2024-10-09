Adoptable cats relocate to Pennsylvania animal shelter ahead of Hurricane Milton

Pennsylvania's Brandywine Valley SPCA has welcomed more than two dozen cats after they were moved out of the path of Hurricane Milton from shelters in Florida.

Thirty cats are now safe at the SPCA's West Chester campus and are getting ready for adoption.

“We began getting ready as soon as we saw the devastation left in Helene’s wake, and Hurricane Milton’s potential path,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “Our shelters, like many across the country, have limited space, but we know our community can rally in times of crisis to support our specialized expertise in disaster response and allow us to answer the call to help more animals in need.”

Brandywine Valley SPCA

To make room for other animals that may need to be rescued over the next few days due to Hurricane Milton, all campuses of Brandywine Valley SPCA, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, and Animal Adoption Center in South Jersey are offering waived adoption fees for all large adult dogs and adult cats through Oct. 16.

“Our everyday work doesn’t stop when we step up to help during a natural disaster,” said Lamb. “We need our community to join us in this emergency situation by adopting and donating.”

If you are interested in adopting or donating to the SPCA, visit bvspca.org.