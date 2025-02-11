ACCT Philly

In honor of Eagles' Super Bowl win, ACCT Philly waives pet adoption fees

By Cherise Lynch

In celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory, ACCT Philly is waiving all adoption fees now through Saturday, Feb. 15.

This fur-tastic promotion aims to help more loving animals, "Fly, Eagles Fly," right into forever homes.

"Just as the Eagles dominated the field, our pets are ready to win your heart. We are completely full with amazing animals who are ready to find their forever home," the shelter said in a social media post.

Whether you're looking for a wide retriever or a purr-fect linebacker, this is your time to draft your new best friend -- without paying a sign-on bonus!

If you are ready to adopt, visit acctphilly.org for more information.

