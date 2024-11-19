Philadelphia

ACCT Philly at a breaking point due to overcrowding, dogs face euthanasia

By Frances Wang and Cherise Lynch

If you've been thinking about adopting a new furry friend, now may be the time.

ACCT Philly desperately needs to find forever homes for several shelter pets due to overcrowding. Last week alone, the shelter took in over 300 animals, and about 140 were dogs.

Currently, about ten dogs are what the shelter calls "time-stamped," and if they don't find homes soon, they could be put down.

"We had a dog over the weekend that was adoptable and healthy, and he was what we call time-stamped, so the public knows that he has until Saturday morning if he doesn't find placement. Unfortunately, he didn't find placement, and because we didn't have space, we had to proceed with euthanasia," said Sarah Barnett of ACCT Philly.

The shelter hopes people will consider opening their homes to these pets, even if it's just temporary.

ACCT Philly executive director Sarah Barnett shares a desperate plea with NBC10's Brenna Weick to find homes for dogs at the overcrowded shelter. The dogs are up for adoption immediately. ACCT Philly is offering $10 adoption fees for all large dogs and hope to find foster homes as they look to free up space.

"Even fostering a dog for a week or two weeks could make a huge difference. It could be the difference between somebody adopting that dog because they see a cute photo of the dog in a home as opposed to just seeing a dog in a cage," Barnett added.

If you're looking to adopt or foster, the shelter is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit ACCTPhilly.org to see all the animals waiting for homes.

