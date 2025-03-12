The region’s largest animal care and control service provider is holding an emergency adoption event for 10 days after surpassing maximum capacity at its shelter.

ACCT Philly serves the city of Philadelphia by contract, managing the city’s animal shelter facility in North Philadelphia. It handles nearly 18,000 animals.

Executive director Sarah Barnett said intake has not decreased since the middle of 2023.

“Normally, it ebbs and flows in dogs in particular. It hasn’t been. We have gotten about nearly 7,000 dogs last year. That’s a 35% increase of dogs since 2022. That’s not normal,” Barnett said. “Yesterday, we had an eviction that took place. We didn’t have any notice, we didn’t have any warning. That was 10 dogs, 10 large dogs that we had to find room for when we don’t have room.”

The facility’s maximum facility for dogs is 110. As of Wednesday morning, Barnett said the facility was caring for 146 dogs.

“You can only create so much space. A lot of people think, well…you can stack cages, you can do whatever. You can, and then the dogs get sicker. They have behavioral issues and they pose a safety risk to staff and volunteers,” she said. “Everyday is super stressful. That’s why staff and volunteers, it’s really hard, but we’re ground zero for animals who need homes in Philly.”

To help address overcrowding, the facility is offering $10 adoption fees for all dogs and cats between March 12 and 23, 2025. It is partnering with the Bissell Pet Foundation. Barnett said all animals come chipped and neutered/spayed.

ACCT Philly’s contract with the city of Philadelphia includes picking up stray animals and injured wildlife. The facility also provides other programs outside of the contract through fundraising efforts, such offering pet pantries and vaccine clinics.

Efforts to increase funding and staffing date back years, including a protest in 2019. Barnett said while funding has improved, steps have been taken in the right direction.

For Fiscal Year 2025, the city approved a budget with $7.55 million for ACCT. In the upcoming Fiscal Year 2026, ACCT is requesting $8.9 million from the city of Philadelphia. Barnett said if approved, the nearly $9 million allocation would go towards the "bare minimum” such as staffing and additional officers to proactively address stray animals.

She admits, it’s tough to put a solid number on how much funding the facility would realistically need to combat overcrowding.

“It’s kind of like if someone asked me, how much money do you need for tomorrow? Well, I can tell you the pet food that we used for today,” she said. “But again, 36 cats came in this morning. I would have given you a different number based on yesterday, so that’s part of the problem.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to present her budget plan to the city council on Thursday.

“We know we’re competing with all of these other priorities in the city, too. So, that’s why we really are asking for the community for their support so we can address these root causes,” Barnett said. “We’re trying to address these root causes like spay and neuter, vaccine clinics and working with communities, but we can’t do that and have these animals pay for the price while they’re waiting.”

For animals, the wait is over as of Wednesday. Shay Gonzalez of Philadelphia stopped by the facility with a friend to adopt a pet.

“I really wanted a pet, a cat. I came here and September got my attention. As soon as I got into the room, she was just looking at me,” Gonzalez said. “It feels 10 times better. It feels like you’re helping, you know? I like animals, and it’s so sad seeing them here. That’s why she [September] caught my attention.”

For more information on adoption, foster, or volunteer opportunities at ACCT Philly, click here: Home - ACCT Philly.