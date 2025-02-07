ACCT Philly offering $26 adoptions Super Bowl Weekend in honor of Saquon Barkley

One Philadelphia shelter is looking to see if anyone is ready to score big this Super Bowl Weekend and adopt a loving pet.

From Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9, ACCT Philly is hosting a Super Bowl Adoption Event, where adoption fees are just $26, in honor of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who wears a No. 26 jersey.

And if you are a really passionate Birds fan, the shelter will waive the adoption fee altogether if you wear any Eagles gear.

The shelter shared that since last weekend, they have taken in 208 animals, including 107 dogs. At full capacity, a spokesperson for ACCT Philly said they urgently need both fosters and adopters.

Visit acctphilly.org for more information and see all the available pets ready to find forever homes.