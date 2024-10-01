Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

Hispanic Heritage Month

Watch ‘Celebrating Hispanic Heritage' Thursday on NBC10

Watch "Celebrating Hispanic Heritage" on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m., in the video embedded below

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, NBC10 is highlighting stories about Latinos who are making an impact around our region as well as the importance of Hispanic culture.

Hispanic Heritage Month Resources, links and videos

This Hispanic Heritage Month, Philly Live is celebrating not just a rich culture but also the vibrant voices within the community. Astrid Martinez spotlights a local rising fashion star whose stunning collection was recently on display. 
Claudia Eiden, of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, and Clementon Police Officer David Torres read to second graders at Clementon Elementary School as part of Hispanic Heritage Month festivities.
NBC10 is highlighting leaders who are making a difference in our community during this Hispanic Heritage Month. For the Lajaras from North Philadelphia, leadership runs in the family with two assistant superintendents and a vice principal in their ranks. NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle explains how education shaped their legacy. 

Hispanic Heritage Month
