Philadelphia's Broad Street Run: Your guide to 2025 race, expo

Ready, set, go! Philadelphia’s iconic Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run -- the largest 10-mile road race in the country -- kicks off this weekend.

With all the fun comes a free health expo and road closures.

So, if you're lacing up your shoes, or just trying to avoid the 40,000-runners' 10-mile journey, here's you guide to the race.

When will the Broad Street Run take place? 👟

The 2025 Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will be held on Sunday, May 4, with elite athletes starting at 7 a.m. and other runners beginning in waves after.

The race starts a bit earlier to give time for all the runners to clear out of South Philadelphia ahead of the 2:05 p.m. Phillies game against the Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park.

Where is the finish line for the Broad Street Run?

The 2025 Broad Street Run is back at its traditional finish line to the Navy Yard. That means the race course will be a straight line from the start line at Somerville and Broad with no turns (outside of the half circle around City Hall)

"It’s thrilling to see the runners participate in this Philly tradition, and watch the crowds cheer them on through the neighborhoods as they experience the sights and spirit of our vibrant city while running down Broad Street, passing by city landmarks, and receiving high-fives and hugs at the Navy Yard," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said.

What roads will be closed for the Broad Street Run?

The City of Philadelphia has yet to reveal the full list of road closures, however, the Broad Street Run folks did offer some closures to expect:

"Phased road closures for the race will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday. No parking will be permitted on Broad Street on Sunday, May 4, from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2:00 a.m. until 12 p.m.

"The race start area on Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue will close to traffic at 4 a.m. and Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue will close at 6:30 a.m. The remainder of the course along Broad Street will close to traffic at 7:15 a.m.

"Roads will reopen as they are cleared and serviced. The City expects the course to reopen by noon."

Police will be positioned along Broad Street to assist drivers at finding other routes. Pedestrians will be able to cross, but expect it to take a while.

"Police will allow pedestrian traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants," BSR folks said.

The best bet is to avoid having to cross Broad Street at any point Sunday morning.

Can you still register for the Broad Street Run?

Sorry, but the registration lottery took place months ago, so there are no spots available for the run.

When is the Health & Wellness Expo?

The 2025 Broad Street Run Health & Wellness Expo takes place Friday, May 2, and Saturday May 3, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center – Hall F. Attendees should plan to enter at 12th and Arch Streets.

The free expo is open to the public and is where runners can grab their race bibs and swag.

The event runs (get it?) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.