Bally's Atlantic City Summer Sweepstakes: Official Rules

May 26, 2022 – May 26, 2022

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void outside the WCAU Geographic Viewing Area (defined below) and where prohibited. The Bally’s Atlantic City Summer Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on May 26, 2022 at 11:45 A.M. ET and end on May 26, 2022 at 11:59 P.M. ET (“Sweepstakes Period”). All times in the Sweepstakes refer to Eastern Time (“ ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible Entries (as defined below) received. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. PRIZE (AS DEFINED BELOW) DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS BEYOND THAT SPECIFIED BELOW, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in the WCAU terrestrial geographic viewing area in in the counties of (i) Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, and Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania; (ii) Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Cape May, Atlantic, Mercer, Salem, and Cumberland in the state of New Jersey; and (iii) New Castle and Kent in the state of Delaware (the "WCAU Geographic Viewing Area"), and who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Sweepstakes Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes Entities, as referenced herein, shall include WCAU, 1800 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 , NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 ( collectively, "Sponsors"), Bally’s Atlantic City Casino Resort, 1900 Pacific Ave. Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401 (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and their administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Sweepstakes. Prize must be redeemed between June 6, 2022 to May 23, 2023 (or on such other date designated by Sponsors and/or Prize Provider in their sole discretion) or Prize (defined below) will be forfeited.

TO ENTER: To enter the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes Period, use your personal Instagram account to visit the NBC Philly Live Instagram account located at www.instagram.com/nbcphillylive (the “Website”) and click the “follow” button to follow @nbcphillylive. After you follow @nbcphiladelphia, you will be required to “like” the Sweepstakes announcement post that will be posted on the Website on May 26, 2022 at or about 11:45 A.M. ET (the “Post”) and tag one (1) friend in the comments section of the Post (the “Entry”). The Entry must be submitted via a “comment” on the Post. An Instagram account is required to enter the Sweepstakes. If you do not already have an Instagram account, you can go to https://www.instagram.com to create a free Instagram account. If your Instagram account is set to the “Posts are Private” setting, your Entry may be disqualified and rejected as ineligible for consideration in the Sweepstakes. You must follow @nbcphillylive throughout the Sweepstakes Period and for at least fifteen (15) days thereafter (for potential notification purposes) to participate in the Sweepstakes and be eligible to win. You may unfollow @nbcphiladelphia after the fifteen (15) day notification period.

Limit one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period. Multiple Entries received from any person beyond this limit will void all such additional Entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means that subverts the entry process will be disqualified. Entries must be received before May 26, 2022 at 11:59 P.M. ET to be eligible for the Sweepstakes. Sponsors' computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Sweepstakes.Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, fraudulent, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the Instagram account used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” of an email address is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the email address submitted at the time of Entry. “Authorized account holder” of an Instagram account is defined as the person assigned to the Instagram account by Instagram. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, Instagram username, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

PRIVACY: Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from Sponsors and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you no longer wish to receive materials from Sponsors or our partners, please go to our privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy, or the applicable partner’s privacy policy and follow the procedures indicated.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: On or about May 31, 2022, one (1) potential winner (“Winner”) will be selected in a random drawing by representatives of Sponsors from all eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsors will make two (2) attempts to notify potential Winner via direct message to the Instagram account submitted at the time of Entry. Sponsors may share potential Winner’s name and contact information with Sweepstakes Entities and/or Prize Provider, as applicable, if necessary. Potential Winner(s) may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Sweepstakes Documents”) within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors' sole discretion an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries. If any potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize (as defined below) or Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors' sole discretion, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries.

PRIZE: There will be one (1) prize awarded (“Prize”) to the Winner. Prize will consist of the following: (a) one (1) nights’ accommodation (one room, double occupancy, room and tax only) for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) at the Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino Resort located at 1900 Pacific Ave Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (the “Hotel”); (b) a one hundred and fifty U.S. dollars ($150) food and beverage voucher to be used at the Hotel; and (c) access to Bally’s Legend VIP private beach. Prize does not include incidental charges, extras, and/or gratuities. PRIZE (AS DEFINED BELOW) DOES NOT INCLUDE ACCOMMODATIONS BEYOND THAT SPECIFIED HEREIN, PARKING OR TRANSPORTATION. Prize is subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Additional restrictions may apply. Reservations are subject to availability. Prize is subject to blackout dates, including holiday days, and other dates as determined in Sponsors' and/or Prize Provider sole discretion. PRIZE IS ONLY AVAILABLE SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY, EXCLUDING HOLIDAYS, BEACH CONCERTS, AND THE ATLANTIC CITY AIR SHOW.

If Winner chooses to partake in any portion of the Prize with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors' Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. Guest must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Winner and Guest must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age at the time of Prize redemption in order to check into the Hotel.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is five hundred fifty U.S. dollars ($550). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

All details of Prize will be determined in Sponsors' sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined in Sponsors' sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors' sole discretion.

Prize must be redeemed between June 6, 2022 to May 23, 2023 (or by such other date designated in Sponsors' and/or Prize Provider's sole discretion) or Prize will be forfeited. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation, any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsors deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

All parts of the Prize are subject to availability, and subject to change or cancellation without written notice or warning. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions, including but not limited to travel restrictions, taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Sweepstakes occurs, render the redemption or fulfillment of all or a portion of the Prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Sponsors in their sole and absolute discretion, reserve the right to evaluate, make modifications to, and restructure the redemption and fulfillment processes and timelines for the Prize, or portion thereof, that Sponsors are responsible for, which may include, but is not limited to, providing additional time for redemption and/or fulfillment. Sponsors may modify and/or restructure the Prize or portions thereof to comply with government orders or guidelines and Sponsors' and/or Prize Provider's health and safety requirements. In addition, Winner and Guest should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before traveling. Should the Prize, or a portion thereof, become unavailable Sponsors shall make reasonable efforts to provide Winner with substitute experiences and/or items of a similar nature and value for that portion of the Prize that is unavailable. If no substitute prizing is reasonably available then the remaining components, if any, of the Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors' Prize obligation to Winner, and no other or additional compensation will be awarded.

Prize fulfillment and related activities will take place on a date and time designated by Sponsors and only when and in a manner that it is safe to do so, as determined in Sponsors' sole discretion in consultation with appropriate health and safety experts. Winner and Guest, if any, must follow all instructions given by representatives of Sponsors and/or Prize Provider at all times.

In connection with any visit to any location in connection with the Prize, please be advised that Sponsors' and/or Prize Provider's policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsors and Prize Provider cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

If required, Winner and Guest, if any, must cooperate with Sponsors' inquiries related to public health matters and follow Sponsors' related rules and processes, including, but not limited to, disclosures or processes recommended or required by public health authorities to protect the health and safety of Winner , Guest, and others. Winner and Guest may be subject to health screenings (which may include, but are not limited to, temperature checks, symptom screening, lab testing, and/or other medical exams) to be conducted by Sponsors , Prize Provider, or their designee(s) prior to or during the fulfillment of the Prize and related activities. Failure to fully comply with Sponsors' requests or requirements may result in forfeiture of the Prize or portions thereof, as determined in Sponsors' discretion.

During a period starting approximately four (4) weeks before participation in activities related to the Prize and ending approximately four (4) weeks after participation in the last of such activities (such period(s) subject to change based on medical guidance, and/or policy guidance), Winner and Guest may be required to inform Sponsors, upon Sponsors' request, about matters relating to communicable illnesses and safe fulfillment of the Prize and related activities, including, without limitation: (a) medical symptoms; (b) travel history; (c) recent contact with others who have displayed symptoms of or have otherwise been confirmed to have a communicable illness; and (d) active public health orders issued by a civil authority or any similar public health mandate (e.g., order to quarantine, order to stay at home, order to disclose communicable illness) to which Winner and/or Guest are subject.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Sweepstakes Entities , Instagram, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes and/or entrant’s acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Sweepstakes and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by prize supplier and/or Prize Provider that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name and/or Instagram username, on the Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, Instagram username, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Sweepstakes itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes at Sponsors' sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Sweepstakes or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of Entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted on the Website. Sponsors may prohibit any Entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes, if such Entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other Entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors' agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined in Sponsors' sole discretion). Sponsors reserve the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes.

DISPUTES: The Sweepstakes is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of NEW YORK, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in NEW YORK, NEW YORK. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in NEW YORK. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of NEW YORK, NEW YORK. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the name of the Winner, available after June 7, 2022, either (a) visit http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Bally’s Atlantic City Summer Sweepstakes, WCAU Marketing, 1800 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. The email and stamped envelope must be received by August 5, 2022.

This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Entrants are providing information to Sponsors and not to Instagram.