Shore Medical Center to Host Virtual Lunch & Learn on Colorectal Cancer

In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Shore Medical Center will host a virtual colorectal cancer panel discussion entitled, “What You Need to Know about Colorectal Cancer and Prevention” with medical experts from Penn Medicine, and Southern Oncology Hematology Associates (SOHA). The event will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, March 31, from Noon to 1 p.m. ET., and will be moderated by NBC10 Jersey Shore Reporter Ted Greenberg, a colorectal cancer survivor himself. This interactive event is free and open to the public and those interested in participating should register online at http://bit.ly/3c0nKix.

Serving on the panel will be Dr. Joshua Bleier, colon and rectal surgeon with Penn Medicine who treated Greenberg; Dr. Tiffany Pompa, hematology oncologist with SOHA and Shore Cancer Center; and Certified Diabetes Educator and Registered Dietitian Tiffany Rios of Shore Physicians Group.

The medical experts will specifically address the importance of scheduling colorectal cancer screenings as soon as possible, noting that COVID-19 significantly delayed colorectal cancer screenings during the pandemic. According to a study by the Epic Health Research Network released in May 2020, colorectal cancer screenings abruptly declined by 86 percent during the pandemic compared to prior years. Early detection is critically important because it can catch cancer early when it is most treatable. In fact, if caught early, there is a 90 percent chance colorectal cancer can be cured.

Topics that will be covered during the discussion include colorectal cancer and screening guidelines; types of screenings available; advances in surgical techniques; the dangers of delaying screenings; how diet can impact your risk of developing colorectal cancer; and how care can be integrated with Penn Medicine, Shore Cancer Center and SOHA to help those with a colorectal cancer diagnosis receive treatment close to home.